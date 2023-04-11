Darren Guy declares there can be no ‘no go’ areas for PSNI after petrol-bomb attack

He was speaking in relation to disorder in Central Creggan on Monday when youths threw a number of missiles at a Land Rover at the corner of Linsfort Drive and Iniscarn Road shortly after 2pm as a republican Easter commemoration was taking place nearby.

The Ulster Unionist Party councillor lamented how ‘we again witnessed youths as young as possibly 8-10 years of age attacking a police van, which had every right to be positioned where it was on Iniscarn Road’ in order to inform those participating in the parade that it was unnotified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Guy said this is normal practice whether the unnotified parade is taking place in a predominantly republican or loyalist area.

Youths throw petrol bombs at a PSNI vehicle in Creggan on Easter Monday.

"I've heard many claims of heavy policing by the PSNI, of almost a blame heaped on them by accusations of the likelihood of violence during Monday's parade,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waterside representative rejected these claims stating that the PSNI operation in Creggan on Easter Monday was ‘not heavy-handed policing’ adding that ‘there are no, no-go areas for the PSNI’.

Young people also set fire to a couple of wheelie bins at the top of Eastway on Easter Monday afternoon.

Derry City & Strabane Area Chief Superintendent Commander Nigel Goddard described the petrol-bomb attack on Easter Monday as ‘incredibly disheartening’.

“This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties,” said the Derry police chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad