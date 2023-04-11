News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

PSNI and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) currently in attendance at City Cemetery

The PSNI are currently in attendance at the City Cemetery in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST

There is no official confirmation of the reasons for their attendance although SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan has said Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) are at the scene.

“The police are currently carrying out a security operation in the City Cemetery, having been informed that an explosive device was left there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

The City CemeteryThe City Cemetery
The City Cemetery
Most Popular

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and, especially, to a burial scheduled for later this morning,” stated the Foyle MLA.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly also confirmed: “PSNI have the City Cemetery closed and are refusing people entry. If I get more details I will post them. All entrances guarded by armed cops in armoured vehicles.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Youths throw petrol bombs at PSNI Land Rover in Creggan