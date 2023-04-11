There is no official confirmation of the reasons for their attendance although SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan has said Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) are at the scene.

“The police are currently carrying out a security operation in the City Cemetery, having been informed that an explosive device was left there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

The City Cemetery

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and, especially, to a burial scheduled for later this morning,” stated the Foyle MLA.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly also confirmed: “PSNI have the City Cemetery closed and are refusing people entry. If I get more details I will post them. All entrances guarded by armed cops in armoured vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad