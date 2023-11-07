Derry journalist Aodhán Roberts speaks of distress after suffering injuries in ‘nasty assault’ in city centre
Aodhán suffered a black eye and significant bruising to his upper cheek in an unprovoked attack in Foyle Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life photographer and videographer has shared images of his injuries (pictured) and said he believes he was fortunate to have been in the company of friends when he was attacked or he could have been even more badly injured.
"I spent seven hours in A&E after being seriously assaulted in Foyle Street...The attack was unprovoked, unexpected and totally random.
"The motive is not yet clear but the matter is now with the PSNI. I have suffered several injuries as a result. I will be taking a break from everything to try to physically and mentally recover. I want to note that I was not working when this happened. Now I'm just hoping for justice,” said the local photojournalist.
Police at Strand Road confirmed they had received a report of the assault, which occurred at approximately 2am, on Sunday morning.
The assailant ran from the area.
Sergeant Young said: "This was a nasty assault during the early hours of Sunday which has left the victim not just physically injured, but also distressed.
"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 180 of 05/11/23."
Aodhán said: “Had I not been in the company of friends during the time of the assault, the situation could have had much more severe consequences for me.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/