News you can trust since 1772

Derry’s city centre rainbow crossing daubed with paint in suspected hate attack

A rainbow crossing in the city centre painted in celebration of Derry’s LGBTQ+ community two years ago has been daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST

SDLP Ballyarnett councillor Rory Farrell has said there is real anger after the rainbow crossing was daubed with paint.

Councillor Farrell said: “There is anger, sadness and a real sense of disappointment in Derry after this vandalism of the rainbow crossing in our city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is a city that is renowned for the warm welcome it extends to everyone, including our LGBT+ community and I’d like to express my solidarity with them. Derry has a vibrant LGBT+ community and they should not feel intimidated as a result of this incident.

The rainbow crossing in Derry city centre which has been daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.The rainbow crossing in Derry city centre which has been daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.
The rainbow crossing in Derry city centre which has been daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.
Most Popular

“The funding for this crossing was secured by my colleague Brian Tierney during his year as Mayor and received the unanimous support of councillors.

Read More
Foyle Pride set to stop the traffic with road closure planned to facilitate cele...

"It was the first of its kind on our island and many people in this city were justly proud of that fact. Since it has been installed it has proven very popular amongst locals and tourists alike, with many stopping to have their picture taken."

Colr. Farrell said such hate attacks cannot be tolerated.

“This vandalism comes in the context of increasing attacks on LGBT+ people across these islands and around the world. We need to send a clear message that this kind of hate will not be tolerated in our city, particularly ahead of our Pride festival later this month.

"The people who carried out this attack do not speak for the people of Derry and I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police.”

Derry 'queers and peers' invited to take part in Pride in Sport