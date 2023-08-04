Derry’s city centre rainbow crossing daubed with paint in suspected hate attack

SDLP Ballyarnett councillor Rory Farrell has said there is real anger after the rainbow crossing was daubed with paint.

Councillor Farrell said: “There is anger, sadness and a real sense of disappointment in Derry after this vandalism of the rainbow crossing in our city centre.

"This is a city that is renowned for the warm welcome it extends to everyone, including our LGBT+ community and I’d like to express my solidarity with them. Derry has a vibrant LGBT+ community and they should not feel intimidated as a result of this incident.

The rainbow crossing in Derry city centre which has been daubed with paint in a suspected hate attack.

“The funding for this crossing was secured by my colleague Brian Tierney during his year as Mayor and received the unanimous support of councillors.

"It was the first of its kind on our island and many people in this city were justly proud of that fact. Since it has been installed it has proven very popular amongst locals and tourists alike, with many stopping to have their picture taken."

Colr. Farrell said such hate attacks cannot be tolerated.

“This vandalism comes in the context of increasing attacks on LGBT+ people across these islands and around the world. We need to send a clear message that this kind of hate will not be tolerated in our city, particularly ahead of our Pride festival later this month.