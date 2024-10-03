‘Disgust’ expressed as vandals daub graffiti on Creggan community building

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Vandals have daubed a prominent community binding in Creggan with graffiti targeting the PSNI and Sinn Féin.

The Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building in Central Drive has been defaced with graffiti stating ‘F**k Sinn Fien [sic] Free Palestine’ and ‘Smell touts’.

‘PSNI’ has also been sprayed on the walls of the building alongside the cross-hairs of a rifle sight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley condemned those responsible for the vandalism urging them to ‘get off the backs’ of the local community.

Some of the graffiti sprayed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.Some of the graffiti sprayed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.
Some of the graffiti sprayed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.

Colr. McGinley said: "I am disgusted that the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership has again been targeted in this way with graffiti painted on the walls of the building.

"This is a community facility that serves the entire population in Creggan, providing first class services and programmes for residents of all ages.

"Those engaging in the behaviour should get off the backs of the community sector who are working day and daily to improve lives in this area."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Racist and sectarian graffiti in Derry condemned as ‘vile, hate-driven and total...
Graffiti daubed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.Graffiti daubed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.
Graffiti daubed on the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building.

The CNP said it was ‘disheartened’ the building was again vandalised with graffiti.

"Gates were recently erected to try and prevent such vandalism and to ensure that our building is secure and welcoming as a vital service in the heart of the Creggan community.

"We urge the people responsible for this to think of the negative impact it showcases, on top of the cost incurred and the eyesore that it portrays within the community.

"We will continue to work positively within Creggan as a service for all our community and hope that these individuals will think twice before destroying your community building on the future,” it stated.

Derry race incidents up 2%, sexual orientation incidents up 40% and sectarian incidents down 14%

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice