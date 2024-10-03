‘Disgust’ expressed as vandals daub graffiti on Creggan community building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vandals have daubed a prominent community binding in Creggan with graffiti targeting the PSNI and Sinn Féin.

The Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership building in Central Drive has been defaced with graffiti stating ‘F**k Sinn Fien [sic] Free Palestine’ and ‘Smell touts’.

‘PSNI’ has also been sprayed on the walls of the building alongside the cross-hairs of a rifle sight.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley condemned those responsible for the vandalism urging them to ‘get off the backs’ of the local community.

Colr. McGinley said: "I am disgusted that the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership has again been targeted in this way with graffiti painted on the walls of the building.

"This is a community facility that serves the entire population in Creggan, providing first class services and programmes for residents of all ages.

"Those engaging in the behaviour should get off the backs of the community sector who are working day and daily to improve lives in this area."

The CNP said it was ‘disheartened’ the building was again vandalised with graffiti.

"Gates were recently erected to try and prevent such vandalism and to ensure that our building is secure and welcoming as a vital service in the heart of the Creggan community.

"We urge the people responsible for this to think of the negative impact it showcases, on top of the cost incurred and the eyesore that it portrays within the community.

"We will continue to work positively within Creggan as a service for all our community and hope that these individuals will think twice before destroying your community building on the future,” it stated.