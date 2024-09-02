Racist and sectarian graffiti in Derry condemned as ‘vile, hate-driven and totally unacceptable’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Racist and sectarian graffiti daubed on new-build housing in the Altnagelvin area has been condemned as ‘vile, hate-driven and totally unacceptable’.

Police confirmed graffiti was spray-painted onto the exterior walls of a number of unoccupied new-build houses, sometime overnight on Church Brae.

Chief Inspector McManus said: “We are treating this incident as not only criminal damage, but as a hate crime which is totally unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives. Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever. Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved."

'No migrants' was sprayed on housing on Church Brae in Derry. The PSNI are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The graffiti included the words ‘taigs out’, ‘migrants out’ and ‘enter at own risk’.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “I am absolutely appalled that racist and sectarian graffiti has been sprayed on new homes in the Church Brae area of the city.

“This is the latest vile and hate-driven attempt to intimidate people and families from living in brand new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an onus on all political and community leaders to stand united in calling out racist and sectarian intimidation.

Sectarian graffiti declaring 'no taigs' was sprayed on new build housing on Church Brae.

“Anyone with information on those behind these deplorable displays of hate should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP Waterside councillor Sean Mooney has said there can be no place for racist or sectarian intimidation in the city.

“People in Derry are proud that at a time when we are seeing a rise in racist incidents in other parts of the North that our city has come together to reject the hateful message of a tiny minority who seek to divide communities and harass people who have chosen to make the North their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An apparent threat - 'Enter at own risk!' - was sprayed on the exterior wall of one of the houses.

“It is extremely disheartening that we have now seen a housing development targeted with racist and sectarian graffiti in an attempt to intimidate.

"People in this city are well aware of the housing crisis we are dealing with, and new housing developments, wherever they are, must be open to everyone.

“The people who carried this out do not speak for the people of the Waterside where people from a diverse range of backgrounds live and work alongside each other. This attempt to create fear will be fully rejected and must be condemned by political leaders in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Davy McAuley, from United Against Racism, who is originally from the nearby Tullyally area, said: "This is close to where I grew up. It's a diverse and forward looking community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The person or persons responsible for this are pathetic and in no way representative of the area. Cowards who skulk around at night trying to intimidate and frighten people are sad and tragic individuals, consumed by bigotry and hatred.

"This graffiti should be removed at once.

"United Against Racism stand foursquare against all forms of division.

"Sectarianism and racism are two sides of the one coin and we will not allow hatred to spread across our communities.”

CI McManus said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers on 101 quoting 600 02/09/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”