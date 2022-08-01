Summer burglary warning as Derry stats show break-ins every 1.3 days

In the last 12 months, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022 there have been 281 reported incidents of burglary and the PSNI and Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) are appealing to people to protect their homes and property, and not to leave opportunities for burglars this summer.

Chair of Derry City & Strabane PCSP, Alderman Darren Guy said: “Being the victim of a burglary is a traumatic experience and the PCSP will continue to work with our partners in police and the community to reduce the opportunity for burglars.

"We will continue to deliver the Safer Homes Scheme, promote Neighbourhood Watch and increase the presence of the Community Safety Wardens in our neighbourhoods and villages. Homeowners can help prevent this crime by taking practical steps to protect their homes and looking out for their neighbours.”

People have been warned to guard against burglars this summer.

"By getting in the habit doing things every day, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars. Make sure you lock all doors and windows, ensure alarms are working and store valuables out of sight. The same applies to garages, sheds and outbuildings. Check they have working locks and alarms and that valuable items are secured away and appropriately marked.”

Chief Inspector O’Loan added: “If you see something on your street, or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right, then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and tell us as soon as you can. We’ve caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be.”