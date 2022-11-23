Eastwood says those behind Waterside bomb ‘in fight with people of our city’

He was speaking after the PSNI confirmed that what was initially thought to be an elaborate hoax on Sunday was, in fact, a bomb.

The Foyle MP said it was disgraceful a delivery driver was forced to drive the device to a police station, putting his life and the lives of the public and police officers at risk.

Police in the Waterside on Sunday night. Photo: Aodhán Roberts.

“The people who carried out this attack are acting against the will and the wishes of our community. They are targeting PSNI officers but their fight is with the people of our city who have chosen to live in peace.

"They will never win that fight. Nobody in Derry or anywhere on this island wants to see violence or bloodshed and we need to see these people taken off the streets,” he said.