Police in Strabane have received a number of recent reports of counterfeit notes being used in the area.

Sergeant Johnny Wilders said: "We’re keen to take this opportunity to urge everyone – including business owners and employees – to be vigilant when handling money.

"Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please continue to report any incidents to us straightaway. Please be vigilant and ensure appropriate checks are made."

Fake money warning

Sergeant Wilders said it’s important staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes.

He said: "There are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

"Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.”

Police have issued guidance to raise awareness among customers and deter criminals.

• Display clear warning signs stating: - 'COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT'

• Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes.

• Have a policy for staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote.

