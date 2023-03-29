Foyle Hospice volunteer ‘upset’ as burglars steal cash from palliative care centre outlet in overnight raid

Kathleen McCorkell, a volunteer at the outlet for the past 11 years contacted the ‘Journal’ after thieves raided its premises and stole a sum of cash.

“We have never had anything like this before,” she said. “The way they did it was unbelievable. There had to be more than one person involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know how anyone could stoop so low.”

Burglars took a sum cash from the Foyle Hospice outlet in Springtown during the early hours of Wednesday.

Ms. McCorkell has been a well-known face at the outlet for over a decade. She explained how the Foyle Hospice took on an added poignancy for her and her family a number of years ago.

"I lost a daughter to cancer and the charity means a lot to me and to stoop so low and to break in here and steal money that is being used to help people is beyond belief. I am really annoyed and upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would just ask if anyone with information to please come forward,” she stated.

Police confirmed they are investigating after cash was taken during the burglary during the early hours of Wednesday, March 29.

It's reported the burglary on Balliniska Road occurred sometime between 3.30am and 5am this morning. A window was also smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about this burglary, or was in the area at these times, including drivers with dash cam, and who saw anything out of the ordinary.