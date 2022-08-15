Gardaí getting new uniforms in only third upgrade ever

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New operational uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank across every Garda Region, Division, District and in excess of 560 Garda stations nationwide.

The force says the new uniform is contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality.

The Garda Commissioner will announce a formal ‘go-live’ date when this new uniform will become the operational uniform for daily duties, currently expected to be in 2022.

This is only the third time in a century that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

The new uniform will consist of: Two tone Soft Shell Jacket; Two Tone Waterproof Jacket; Garda Blue Polo Shirt; Operational Trousers; Practical Base layers.

This is the first time that the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest on the Operational Uniform, and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland.

A new Garda blue polo shirt

The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.

An Garda Síochána has previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

The new two tone waterproof jacket