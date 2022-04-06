Householder hospitalised with broken leg after masked gang attack

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the aggravated burglary in Castlederg yesterday, Tuesday, April 5.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Shortly after 6pm, four males, wearing masks and carrying weapons, forced entry to a house in the Drumnaby Park area.

“They chased the occupant of the property, who was at home at the time, and gained access to the occupant’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, which one of the intruders subsequently made off in.

Attack in Castlederg

“The vehicle was later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any dash cam footage which could assist us, to call 101, and quote reference number 1362 of 05/04/22.”