'Hurt' and 'disgust' vandals smash windows at new £7.2m Irish language school
The vandalism occurred at the site of a new build for the £7.2m Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh in Strabane.
The school authorities expressed concern that the criminal damage will delay construction work.
“Tá díomá an domhain orainn. [We are extremely disappointed]. As a school community we are hurt by this.
“I can only plead to those involved to please refrain from damaging our new school and adding to any delay in getting our school built. We have waited so long and so patiently for this,” the school stated.
Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh condemned those responsible.
"I am totally disgusted at the news that the new build for the Gaelscoil in Strabane was broken into over the weekend and three newly installed windows were broken.
“While this appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism and not a pre-meditated attack, it is difficult to understand the mentality of anyone who wrecks and destroys for cheap kicks.
“Whoever did this is oblivious of the years of struggle and hard work associated with the Gaelscoil to secure this new build and how such vandalism could set back these efforts.
“If anyone has information as to the identities of those involved in this vandalism they should pass it on. The contractor is now having to review security at the site,” said the West Tyrone MLA.
The incident occurred on the Strahans Road where the new £7.2million Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh is being constructed.
Dash Cam footage is being sought by police after windows were smashed at an Irish language school in Strabane over the weekend.
Police have confirmed that at sometime between the evening of Friday, September 15 and the morning of Monday, September 18 a number of newly installed windows were broken.
Police would like anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to make contact.
"We appreciate the wide time scale, but if those with Dash Cam review their footage and find anything of note, please also let us know.
"If you have any information to assist Police, then please contact 101 or report online quoting reference number 202 of the 18th September 2023,” the PSNI said.