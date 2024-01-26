ICJ orders Palestinian protection measures following South Africa genocide application against Israel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the President of the Court, referring to the rhetoric of senior Israeli officials and to the destruction caused by the bombardment of the Gaza strip said there was sufficient evidence to conclude that the rights claimed by South Africa, as a signatory to the Genocide Convention were plausible.

On whether there was an urgent risk to irreparable damage prejudice to Palestinians’ rights to human life and other fundamental rights, she ruled that the situation was at serious risk of deteriorating further before the court delivers its final judgment on South Africa’s genocide case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms. Donoghue said there was urgency and the conditions for provisional measures were met and ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent killing members of a group, causing serious mental harm, inflicting measures with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part a group, and of opposing measures to prevent births within the group.

RAFAH, GAZA - JANUARY 25: Citizens inspect the effects of the destruction of the Omar bin Abdul Aziz Mosque, and the houses adjacent to it, due to Israeli air strikes on January 25, 2024 in Rafah, Egypt. The toll since the Oct. 7 war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas now exceeds 25,000 dead and 62,000 injured, according to the territory's health ministry. Two-thirds of the victims are believed to be women and children. The United Nations estimates for its part that more than 18,000 Palestinian children have lost a parent. With 25 per cent of the population, or more than half a million people, are in a situation of "food catastrophe" and threatened with famine. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

She said Israel must ensure its military does not commit any of these acts, which are in breach of the genocide act, and must prevent and punish incitement to commit genocide.

Ms. Donoghue also ordered that Israel take steps to ensure services and the conditions of life were made available to the Palestinian people and to prevent the destruction of and ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged war crimes.

Israel must also submit a report on its efforts to give effect to the order within one month, said Ms. Donoghue, who declared the order had binding effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She advised that the court order was without prejudice to its final judgment on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

She read the Court’s Order at the Peace Palace in The Hague on Friday.

Last month South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the ‘Genocide Convention’) in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

South Africa requested the Court indicate provisional measures in order to ‘protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention’ and ‘to ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and to punish genocide’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, an Irish barrister who worked for a legal firm representing the Bloody Sunday families during the Saville inquiry, told the ICJ Israel’s bombardment of Gaza was ‘the first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real time’.

She said: "The international community continues to fail the Palestinian people, despite the overt dehumanising genocidal rhetoric by Israeli governmental and military officials, matched by the Israeli military’s actions on the ground.”