ICRIR won’t provide breakdown of the types of organisations behind killings being probed

The Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) won’t provide a breakdown of the types of organisations being investigated in connection with killings that have prompted enquiries by loved ones since the legacy body was established.

The ‘Journal’ asked the ICRIR for a detailed breakdown of its work from May 1 to December 13.

The paper requested information on the number of individuals who have contacted the ICRIR to request investigations regarding the loss of loved ones; and a tally of incidents by category of perpetrator organisation. i.e. loyalists, republicans, security forces.

The Commission responded: “The Commission is victim focussed not incident driven. Victims, survivors and families are at the heart of what we do and have expressed to us that they want their privacy respected.

Derry-born ICRIR Chief Commissioner Declan Morgan

"They do not want to be treated as statistics or numbers. Victims in the same incident do not necessarily want the same questions answered. At the time of writing, the Commission has received requests from over 100 individuals and this figure continues to rise.

"Of those that have been accepted for investigation, two incidents have multiple requests - one has five requesting individuals and the other has two requests that relate to the same death.

"We have set out our approach to making the facts of an investigation in the information recovery stage known through our website. This is to encourage and enable witnesses to come forward and for those who may be entitled to see a draft report to make their interest known, by contacting the Commission for an initial conversation.”

Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Peter Sheridan who is ICRIR Commissioner for Investigations.

The ICRIR has to date published details of nine current requests that have been accepted into the information recovery stage.

These are an investigation into the Guildford pub bombings on October 5, 1974, when four off-duty British soldiers and a civilian were killed by the IRA; an investigation into the shooting of UDA member Alexander Millar by the IRA in Ardoyne on May 2, 1975; an investigation into the killing of IRA member Seamus Bradley by the British Army in Creggan on July 31, 1972; an investigation into the killing of civilians James and Ellen Sefton by the IRA in Belfast, on June 6, 1990; an investigation into the shooting of UVF member Thomas Sheppard by the UVF in Ballymena on March 21, 1996; an investigation into the IRA killing of civilian Rory T O’Kelly in Coalisland on March 4, 1977; an investigation into the shooting of UVF member William Marchant by the IRA on Shankill Road on April 28, 1987; an investigation into the killing of a soldier whilst on duty [date and perpetrator organisation have not been made available to the public]; and an investigation into the shooting of a part-time soldier in the Ulster Defence Regiment [date and perpetrator organisation unpublished].

The ICRIR said: “The investigations published on the Commission’s website do not represent the total number of incidents nor requests we are investigating.

"There may be reasons, such as prejudice to obtaining evidence, threat to life or other matters which mean that the fact of an investigation being underway is not published. Such decisions are kept under review, and in any event the final report from the investigation will always become public.”