Hilary Benn lays order to ‘repeal and replace’ elements of Legacy Act but insists ICRIR stays

Hilary Benn has laid an order at Westminster to ‘repeal and replace’ elements of the Legacy Act but vowed to retain the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The British Secretary of State took the first step in repealing part of the controversial NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on Wednesday.

Mr. Benn said the new order would remove the provisions in the Legacy Act that would provide conditional immunity from prosecution to British soldiers, police officers, republicans and loyalists accused of committing atrocities during the conflict.

The Secretary of State also indicated he was removing provisions that ended civil cases and inquests into conflict-related deaths.

Hilary Benn MP pictured with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr during a visit to Derry in July. Photo: George Sweeney

However, he insisted that the ICRIR – an information recovery body set up under the legislation – would not be scrapped.

Speaking in the British House of Commons, he said: “Aspects of the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 have now been found by the courts to be incompatible with our obligations under the European convention on human rights.

“This must be remedied, and the Government are committed to repeal and replace that legislation, as set out in our manifesto.

“I am today laying a remedial order under the Human Rights Act 1998 to take the first steps to honour that commitment.”

Mr. Benn told MPs the order would remedy ‘human rights deficiencies’ in the Legacy Act.

“Specifically, the order, if adopted by Parliament, will remove all provisions from the Act relating to the immunity scheme, which—let it not be forgotten—would have enabled any of those who perpetrated the most appalling terrorist crimes to seek immunity from prosecution from the ICRIR, although, as many victims’ families recognise, with the passage of time the prospect of successful prosecutions is increasingly unlikely.

“The order will also enable all civil proceedings that were prohibited by the legacy Act, including future cases, to proceed. This means that individuals will once again be able to bring troubles-related cases to the civil courts—a basic right denied them by the Legacy Act,” Mr. Benn declared.

The Secretary of State vowed to introduce primary legislation to restore inquests starting with those halted by the Legacy Act.

Equally, it will ‘amend the disclosure regime so that it is fair, transparent and, crucially, allows for the greatest possible disclosure of information, following very closely the model for statutory inquiries and other established processes’.

“We will also ensure that, in specific circumstances—namely, in cases that are unable to proceed as an inquest—the independent commission is able to hold public hearings, take sworn evidence from individuals and ensure that families have effective representation,” he said.

Mr. Benn said that while the courts have found the immunity provisions of the Act to be incompatible with Article 2 of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which stipulates that States must protect the right to life, he insisted that the courts found the ICRIR to ‘be sufficiently independent to conduct article 2 compliant investigations’.

He acknowledged, however, the need to establish the confidence of families.

Many families and justice campaigners have said they want the Legacy Act to be repealed entirely and for the ICRIR to be scrapped.

Campaigners have called on the British Government to fulfil its commitment to the legacy provisions laid out in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, including a cross-border Independent Commission on Information Retrieval.

On Wednesday, Mr. Benn said: “The confidence of families in its work is paramount, so we will make further changes to reform and strengthen the commission’s independence, powers and accountability.

"As part of this work, we will consider provisions previously included in the draft Stormont House agreement legislation, as well as learning from the experience of Operation Kenova.”

He said the steps would ‘correct the mistakes of the previous Government’s approach, ensure compliance with the ECHR and deliver on what this Government have promised: the removal of conditional immunity; the reinstatement of legacy inquests halted by the legacy Act; restoring civil cases; and reforming ICRIR, while enabling it to continue working on behalf of the growing number of families who have already sought its help’.

Liberal Democrat MP Dr. Al Pinkerton asked the Secretary of State whether or not he would keep the option of scrapping the ICRIR on the table.

"I heard what the Secretary of State said regarding reforming the ICRIR, but will he keep on the table the option of replacing it entirely, should it turn out that such reforms do not deliver what we all want to see, which is families getting the answers they need in a manner that promotes reconciliation and an institution that commands widespread public trust?” asked the MP for Surrey Heath.

Mr. Benn replied: “One could do that—there are those who would argue for it. That would bring to a halt the cases that have already started, and to each of those families who have taken the decision to approach ICRIR, that case really matters.

"We would be saying to them, ‘Right. Forget that’ and we would waste all the money that has been put into establishing ICRIR so that it has the capacity to do its work, and waste another year or two. As I have said, nobody is getting any younger.”

He added: “In the end, in most of the discussions that I have had, I have asked people, ‘Do you think we need an information recovery function?’ They have said yes. I have asked, ‘Do you think that we need a means of continuing investigation?’ They have said yes.

"That is what was contained in the Stormont House agreement, and I am not yet persuaded that scrapping that, to recreate something that ends up looking not dissimilar from what we have at the moment, is a terribly sensible or pragmatic approach to take. However, I am open to conversations in the way that I set out about what more we can do on ICRIR to increase the public’s confidence in it.”