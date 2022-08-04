Man (28) arrested by detectives investigating Caoimhn Cassidy death released

The 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter.

As part of their investigation, detectives also carried out a search at an address in the Galliagh area.

Last month, a 31-year-old man was arrested, also on suspicion of manslaughter, and was later released unconditionally.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Caoimhin Cassidy

Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the Senior Investigating Officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “It is three years since Caoimhin died, and our investigation into what happened continues. We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

"On that basis, we believe there are people within the community who can help us with our investigation. I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who has information to do the right thing and tell us what you know."

The body of the young Derry man was discovered inside a burning vehicle when emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh shortly after 4am on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

The number to call detectives on is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/