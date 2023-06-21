Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested the man and seized suspected Class B controlled drugs following searches in the Limavady area.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers conducted searches of two residential properties in the Limavady area on Tuesday, June 20 and the early hours of Wednesday, June 21.

“As a result of these searches, a man, aged in his forties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

PSNI

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. Officers also seized a quantity of cash.”