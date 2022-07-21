Man arrested by Organised Crime Branch released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences by the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch in Derry has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:33 am

Detectives from the branch, based in Maydown, made the arrest as part of a 'proactive operation' on Wednesday.

As part of the operation, searches were conducted in the cityside and Waterside areas.

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs was seized along with drug-related paraphernalia and electronic devices, which are now subject to forensic examination.

PSNI arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A controlled drug, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug, and he remains in custody this afternoon.

“If you have information, or concerns, relating to the supply of illicit drugs please contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

