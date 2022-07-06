Man injured in 'savage' 15 minute golf club attack

Then incident was reported to police shortly after 9.15am and involved three men who forced entry to an address in Primrose Park and attacked the male occupant with golf clubs.

He sustained injuries to his face and head.

The ordeal is reported to have lasted for approximately 15 minutes before the suspects fled.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man attacked in Sion Mills.

NIAS attended the scene to treat the victim and police remain in the area conducting enquiries.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.

“We're working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive and we appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, prior to or around 9am and saw anything suspicious to call us.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dash cam.”