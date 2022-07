Pedestrian holding child injured after suspected intoxicated driver hits parked car

Police arrested a 35-year-old man after the collision on Fountain Street in the town yesterday afternoon.

At around 4.30pm, it was reported that a white Skoda Octavia crashed into a parked car, which shunted into two pedestrians, one of whom was holding a child.

It was reported they sustained minor injuries, at the time, and were treated by the NIAS who responded to the incident along with police.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Strabane.

The driver of the car was reported to have left the scene following the incident, however, police enquiries resulted in the arrest of the man on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug, no insurance and no driving licence.

During the course of arrest, two police officers were assaulted - one officer was head butted and the other officer was struck on the face. The suspect was further arrested for two counts of assault on police.

"We are continuing with enquiries into this incident, which could have had extremely serious consequences for members of the public.

"The man arrested remains in custody this morning and I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what occurred to get in touch with us. I would also ask anyone who captured what occurred on their dash cam to call us."

The number with information is 101, quoting reference number 1286 of 05/07/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/