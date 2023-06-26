Man released on police bail after two men reportedly injured in hammer attack

The man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, following a report of an assault in the Duke Street area in the early hours of Saturday, June 24, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Earlier Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 1.10am [on Saturday] police received and responded to a report that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.

“One of the men sustained head injuries as a result of the incident, and the second man sustained head and facial injuries, and an ankle injury.”

The incident reportedly occurred in Duke Street

The 50-year-old man was subsequently arrested by police officers on Saturday before being released on bail on Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is continuing to investigate the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have any information which might assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 96 of 24/06/23,” Detective Sergeant stated.

