Police described the shooting as ‘a clear violation of the victim’s human rights’.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the shooting on Wednesday, July 5.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

The shooting occurred in Drumcliff Avenue

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

DS Gingell said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.