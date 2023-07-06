News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Man shot in leg by masked gang in Bogside

A man has been shot in the leg by masked gang in the Bogside, the PSNI have said.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

Police described the shooting as ‘a clear violation of the victim’s human rights’.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the shooting on Wednesday, July 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

The shooting occurred in Drumcliff AvenueThe shooting occurred in Drumcliff Avenue
The shooting occurred in Drumcliff Avenue
Most Popular

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Read More
Theft of wreaths from Diamond War Memorial a ‘sectarian hate crime’

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

DS Gingell said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Members of the public are also able to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.

Sum of cash left at bank machine handed in to police