Theft of wreaths from Diamond War Memorial a ‘sectarian hate crime’
Police in Derry say they are investigating the incident.
The theft, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, occurred shortly before 2.30am.
Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "We are making enquiries, and we're appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23."
The theft occurred just days after wreaths were laid at the War Memorial in memory of those killed at the Battle of the Somme that began on July 1, 1916 during the First World War.
Young men from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone were among those who died during the Somme offensive which lasted for 140 days.
The Sinn Féin Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue was among those who laid a wreath on Saturday.
She stated: “I paid my respects to those from our city and district who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme, a hugely significant event in our shared history.
"I am committed to being a Mayor for all identities and traditions in our society, irrespective of background.”
The PSNI are asking anyone with information about the theft to come forward.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/