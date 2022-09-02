Man treated by paramedics after assault with blunt metal object
A man was treated by paramedics after being hit over the head with a blunt metal object in an assault involving four males in Strabane last night.
Police investigating the reported assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.
It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday, September 1 around 9.40am.
Most Popular
-
1
Child escapes injury as masked men blast front door with live rounds
-
2
Funeral Mass of Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon to be conducted by Father Clement Padathiparambil
-
3
Diversions in place to facilitate funeral of Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon
-
4
Joint funeral to take place for Derry teenagers Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon
-
5
Storm names for 2022/3 winter season released
A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew. During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.
Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.