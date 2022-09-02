Man treated by paramedics after assault with blunt metal object

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the reported assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.

It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday, September 1 around 9.40am.

The reported assault occurred in Lisnafin Park.

A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew. During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.

Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.