News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man treated by paramedics after assault with blunt metal object

A man was treated by paramedics after being hit over the head with a blunt metal object in an assault involving four males in Strabane last night.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:11 am

Police investigating the reported assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.

It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday, September 1 around 9.40am.

Read More

Read More
Child escapes injury as masked men blast front door with live rounds
The reported assault occurred in Lisnafin Park.

Most Popular

A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew. During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.

Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Teenager arrested after reported assault of two NI Ambulance Service colleagues in Rossnagalliagh