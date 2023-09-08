Watch more videos on Shots!

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan confirmed the items were recovered during searches in the Bogside and Creggan on Thursday.

A quantity of cash was also recovered during the searches.

ACC McEwan said: “Late yesterday afternoon the Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted three searches as part of an intelligence led proactive counter terrorist operation, supported specialist officers.

Plastic explosives discovered during searches in Derry.

“In the first search, in the area of Dove Gardens, over £2000 cash was seized. A further search then took place in the SouthWay area where we have recovered a handgun.

“A third search in the Creevagh Heights area where we recovered: two military hand grenades; a further handgun; over 50 rounds of ammunition; and over a kilogram of plastic explosives.

“Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and remain in custody at this time."

The senior police officer said the significance of the seizures cannot be underestimated and he believed the military-grade items would have been used to attempt to kill police officers.

Suspected detonators.

“Whilst the investigation is ongoing, and while we keep an open mind, the primary line of enquiry centres on the NIRA. Not only was the intention here to kill and maim, but there is a total disregard for the wider community.

“These items were being stored in a residential area in close proximity to a children’s play area and any attack that would have been mounted would have taken place within our communities.

“This is clearly extremely worrying for the wider community and for officers and staff, but be assured that the success of this recovery demonstrates our dedication to pursuing these groups, the professionalism of our teams and our dogged determination to bring these people before the courts.

A gun recovered during the searches.