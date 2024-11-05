‘Misogynistic attitudes that perpetuate violence against women’ must be dismantled says Derry campaigner

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 15:14 BST
A former councillor and women’s rights campaigner has said ‘misogynistic attitudes that perpetuate violence against women’ need to be dismantled ahead of a women’s safety rally on Friday.

People Before Profit’s Maeve O'Neill was speaking after a spate of sexually motivated attacks, including at knifepoint, in Derry which she described as ‘deeply alarming and utterly unacceptable’.

"These heinous acts inflict severe trauma on the victims and instil fear within our community.

"It is imperative that we confront and dismantle the misogynistic attitudes that perpetuate such violence against women,” she stated.

A protest calling for an end to violence against women in August. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
A protest calling for an end to violence against women in August. Photo: George Sweeney

Ms. O’Neill, who was formerly a councillor for the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA), pointed out the recent attacks by apparent strangers were alarming.

But she reminded the public that the most violence against women and girls is carried out by people known to the victims.

“These incidents are part of a disturbing trend of increasing violence against women, but it is important to remember that the vast majority of sexual crime is committed by perpetrators known to the victim.

"According to recent statistics, nearly 98 per cent of women here have experienced some form of violence or abuse in their lifetime.

"This staggering figure underscores the pervasive nature of gender-based violence and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to protect women and girls.

"We must foster a culture of respect and equality, where misogynistic attitudes are challenged and eradicated,” she declared.

Ms. O’Neill encouraged people to attend a proposed rally for women’s safety at 6.15pm this Friday in Guildhall Square.

She said perpetrators need to be held to account but attitudes in our society that celebrate misogyny need equally to be challenged.

"There have been too many new strategies and initiatives to tackle violence against women that have just been box ticking exercises.

"We need to clear away the old attitudes and bad politics that allow women to be targeted. Radical change is required.

"We stand in solidarity with victims and survivors. It is time for a collective stand against violence, and for a commitment to creating a society where everyone can live free from fear and harm," she said.

