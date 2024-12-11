More shootings in Derry/Strabane than anywhere else in the North

More shooting incidents were reported in Derry and Strabane over the past twelve months than anywhere else in the North.

Of 17 incidents between December 1, 2023 and November 30, 2024 the greatest number occurred in Derry City and Strabane (6) followed by Ards and North Down (4). The six shootings in Derry/Strabane was a reduction by two from eight during the equivalent twelve month period in 2023.

Shootings are defined by the PSNI as any shooting incident relating to the security situation and include ‘shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)’.

There were six casualties of paramilitary style shootings in the North compared to 19 during the previous 12 months.

There were 20 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 30 during the previous 12 months, with two in Derry, a reduction by one from three year-on-year.

Derry and Strabane, Causeway Coast and Glens, Ards and North Down each experienced two such attacks between December 2023 and November 2024 with all six of the casualties aged 18 years or older.

In Derry/Strabane this again represented a year-on-year reduction by two from four

Paramilitary style shootings are defined as incidents that involve the injured party being ‘shot in the knees, elbows, feet, ankles or thighs and the motive is supposedly to punish the person for antisocial activities’.

"These paramilitary style shootings are generally conducted by Loyalist or Republican paramilitary groups on members of their own community.

"Paramilitary style shootings that result in death are counted as ‘security related deaths’ and are not reflected in the paramilitary style shooting figures,” a new PSNI security statistics bulletin explains.

Of six bombing incidents, three occurred in Causeway Coast and Glens, two occurred in Derry City and Strabane and one in Newry, Mourne and Down. There was no change for Derry/Strabane year-on-year.

Bombing incidents include ‘all incidents where a bombing device explodes or is defused. If a device is found that is not complete or armed, then it is recorded as a "find” and not as a bombing’.