More shootings in Derry/Strabane than anywhere else in the North

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:17 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 17:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

More shooting incidents were reported in Derry and Strabane over the past twelve months than anywhere else in the North.

Of 17 incidents between December 1, 2023 and November 30, 2024 the greatest number occurred in Derry City and Strabane (6) followed by Ards and North Down (4). The six shootings in Derry/Strabane was a reduction by two from eight during the equivalent twelve month period in 2023.

Shootings are defined by the PSNI as any shooting incident relating to the security situation and include ‘shots fired by terrorists, shots fired by the security forces, paramilitary style attacks involving shootings and shots heard (and later confirmed by other sources)’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were six casualties of paramilitary style shootings in the North compared to 19 during the previous 12 months.

There were 20 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 30 during the previous 12 months, with two in Derry, a reduction by one from three year-on-year.There were 20 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 30 during the previous 12 months, with two in Derry, a reduction by one from three year-on-year.
There were 20 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 30 during the previous 12 months, with two in Derry, a reduction by one from three year-on-year.

Derry and Strabane, Causeway Coast and Glens, Ards and North Down each experienced two such attacks between December 2023 and November 2024 with all six of the casualties aged 18 years or older.

Read More
60% of bombings and 41% of shootings occurred in Derry/Strabane

In Derry/Strabane this again represented a year-on-year reduction by two from four

Paramilitary style shootings are defined as incidents that involve the injured party being ‘shot in the knees, elbows, feet, ankles or thighs and the motive is supposedly to punish the person for antisocial activities’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These paramilitary style shootings are generally conducted by Loyalist or Republican paramilitary groups on members of their own community.

"Paramilitary style shootings that result in death are counted as ‘security related deaths’ and are not reflected in the paramilitary style shooting figures,” a new PSNI security statistics bulletin explains.

There were 20 casualties of paramilitary style assaults, compared to 30 during the previous 12 months, with two in Derry, a reduction by one from three year-on-year.

Of six bombing incidents, three occurred in Causeway Coast and Glens, two occurred in Derry City and Strabane and one in Newry, Mourne and Down. There was no change for Derry/Strabane year-on-year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bombing incidents include ‘all incidents where a bombing device explodes or is defused. If a device is found that is not complete or armed, then it is recorded as a "find” and not as a bombing’.

Bombings and shootings decreased in Derry and Strabane in 2023

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice