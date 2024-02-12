Officers attacked by group of young people during search operation in Galliagh, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Clive Beatty said that shortly before 10pm on Friday police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 15 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones.

“No damage was caused to police vehicles and there were no injuries, but this was disappointing, especially the involvement of young people.

"However, we know the local community does not support this type of criminal behaviour,” said Superintendent Beatty, who added: “I want to thank officers for their continuing work to keep people safe, and I also want to thank the community for their support."

PSNI officers in Derry. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Superintendent Beatty revealed that police in Derry City & Strabane responded to 232 calls for service between Friday and Monday morning.

These included domestic-related incidents, concern for safety calls, assault, robbery, and a serious road traffic collision.

Superintendent Beatty said: "Officers dealt with a wide range of calls, some of which were extremely difficult, and included calls involving people experiencing personal crisis.”

Alongside the calls officers attended, they also focussed on the illicit supply and use of drugs. Suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized as a result of searches in the city side and Waterside, and enquiries in relation to these seizures continue.

“We know the illicit supply or use of drugs is a concern in communities, and we've seen the devastation caused by this, with lives ruined, or lost, and loving families left to pick up the pieces,” said Superintendent Beatty.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to you, if you have any information on the illicit supply or use of drugs, to please contact us on 101. We will continue to investigate, make arrests, and remove harmful drugs from our streets, making our communities safer places to live and work.”

The weekend saw further assaults on officers. One officer was punched while responding to a concern for safety, while another officer was left badly shaken after responding with colleagues to a driving-related incident.

