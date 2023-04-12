Placement of pipe bombs in City Cemetery branded ‘reckless’ and ‘disgusting’

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane councillor Sandra Duffy said those responsible put people at risk and caused huge disruption on Tuesday when they were discovered.

“Reports that police have discovered four suspected pipe bombs in Derry city cemetery...is deeply concerning.

“This reckless action has placed people at risk, and caused huge disruption to families who were unable to visit their deceased relatives graves...

One of the pipe bombs discovered in the City Cemetery.

“People are focused on the future, the scenes of recent days are in stark contrast to wider society who are moving forward and building the peace in our communities.

“Anyone with information on these devices should bring it forward to the police.”

SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood MP condemned those who planted the suspected devices in the municipal graveyard, stating that they have ‘no political mandate and no support from the people of our city that they claim to represent’.

The City Cemetery.

“Planting devices in a cemetery, a place where people go to grieve and remember their loved ones, is disgusting. These actions have put Derry people in danger, and those behind it must stop for good.

“Those who carried out this act do not care about Ireland or our people, only their narrow, twisted agenda. The only way we can work towards a new Ireland is through respect, tolerance and democracy,” he stated.