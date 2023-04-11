Four suspected pipe bombs recovered in Derry City Cemetery security operation

The PSNI said the operation was implemented following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in the cemetery just after 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

Following subsequent searches within the City Cemetery grounds, a further three suspected pipe bombs were discovered, police confirmed.

These devices have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination, the PSNI added.

A suspected pipe bomb recovered by the PSNI in the City Cemetery on Tuesday.

All of the devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in Monday's un-notified Easter parade were removed under the cover of umbrellas and burnt, the PSNI stated.

The PSNI stated that for a time on Tuesday, during the public safety operation, PSNI officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles. Two vehicles were damaged, but thankfully no officers were injured, police said.

The operation in the cemetery is now complete and police officers have left the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

The City Cemetery

"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community. These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.

"Colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead on this investigation. Anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to call police, or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously.

"I want to thank my colleagues from across many departments who have been working tirelessly over the weekend and across Northern Ireland to ensure the community is safe.

"We understand today's operation caused disruption in particular to those unable to access the City Cemetery. Public safety was our priority. We thank the public for their understanding, and our partners in the community for their support."

Cordons were in place in the vicinity and there was no general access to the City Cemetery for much of Tuesday. One home was evacuated.

The cemetery remained accessible to facilitate burials only.

Earlier Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "We fully understand the level of concern and anger in relation to this, but we have absolutely no option but to take this action.

"Public safety is our priority, and we will never take any chances when it comes to protecting people and communities.

"This suspicious device is located in the same area where participants in yesterday's un-notified Easter parade took cover under umbrellas and removed the paramilitary-style clothing they wore, and burnt them.

"A cemetery is where people pay their respects in memory of their loved ones. This callous and provocative move flies in the face of that. It is appalling.

"We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, and work through this operation as quickly as possible. However, I cannot stress enough that public safety is our priority and I want to thank the community for their support."

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan earlier confirmed that Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were in attendance at the scene.

“The police are currently carrying out a security operation in the City Cemetery, having been informed that an explosive device was left there.

“Even if it is a hoax - which I hope and suspect it is - the police can't take the risk of just going in and lifting it. The ATOs have now arrived.

“I have implored them to be as swift as possible to minimise disruption to people visiting loved ones' graves and, especially, to a burial scheduled for later this morning,” stated the Foyle MLA.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly also confirmed: “PSNI have the City Cemetery closed and are refusing people entry. If I get more details I will post them. All entrances guarded by armed cops in armoured vehicles.”

The operation took place one day after masked youths threw a number of missiles at a Land Rover at the corner of Linsfort Drive and Iniscarn Road on Easter Monday afternoon.

The PSNI were in the area as a republican Easter commemoration that had not been notified to the Parades Commission was taking place nearby.

Young people also set fire to a couple of wheelie bins at the top of Eastway.

A police helicopter was deployed over the city during much of Monday afternoon.

Ch/Supt. Goddard described the disorder as ‘incredibly disheartening’.

“This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties.

"As participants at the parade made their way out of the City Cemetery, they removed their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burnt them,” he stated.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the four suspected pipe bombs discovered in the City Cemetery on Tuesday.

