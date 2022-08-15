PSNI probing display of Parachute Regiment flags

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said a number of items were seized by the PSNI, although these did not include the Parachute Regiment flag, which, he confirmed, it is lawful to display.

C/Supt. Henderson said: "On Saturday afternoon, August 13, we became aware of concerns, and received a report in relation to a stall on Glendermott Road selling flags and other paraphernalia.

"Our officers attended the location where the stall was and gathered evidence and seized a number of items. Enquiries continue to establish if any criminal offences have been committed.”

The Parachute Regiment flag.

Police indicated that while it is lawful to display the flag of the regiment, 'if the display of an item, whether lawful or not, is likely to cause a breach of the peace, police may intervene as appropriate in the circumstances'.

Members of the Parachute Regiment killed 14 innocent anti-internment protestors in Derry on January 30, 1972, in what became known as Bloody Sunday.

C/Supt. Henderson pointed out how months of planning had gone in to making the annual Relief of Derry celebrations passed off smoothly.

"Ahead of this year's Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade, there was significant planning with the organisers, and other stakeholders and community representatives over a number of months.