The rider of the motorbike was arrested on suspicion of a range of offences and subsequently released on bail.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood officers on cycle patrol in Galliagh at the weekend made the arrest and seized the scrambler.

The bike was seized after officers on cycle patrol, at around 1.15pm, observed the scrambler being driven on the footpath, heading into Cashel Hill Park.

A photo of the scrambler seized by Ballyarnett Neighbourhood officers

The rider was subsequently spoken to by police and arrested on suspicion of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and no 'L' plates displayed.

He was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police, and on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug. He's since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Sergeant McCollum said: "We know this is an issue of concern in the community, and we want to reassure you it's one we take seriously. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns."

Sergeant McCollum added: "We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun, but those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, this can be against the law in certain circumstances.

"Some scramblers, do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only.

"This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.

"Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.

“To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its’ use.

“If anyone knows of people doing this please contact 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

