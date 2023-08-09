Police in Derry said they are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in the Galliagh area overnight.

Shots are reported to have been fired in Glengalliagh Park sometime between midnight last night, and 1am on Wednesday, August 9.

Other incidents included reports of cars being stoned on Moss Road in Shantallow, a fence being set on fire in Glendale Park, and criminal damage to a bus in the vicinity of Slievemore Roundabout.

There have been two nights of disorder in the Galliagh area.

At 11pm, last night it was reported a man had his car hijacked at the traffic lights on College Glen.

Two men are reported to have approached the vehicle, one of them opened the door and the man was assaulted, and the car driven off. It's believed the car was then set on fire on the green in Galliagh.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "For a second night, we saw damage caused to property and the community.

"A bus was damaged, a car hijacked and the driver assaulted, and a home targeted with a fence set on fire, which could easily have spread to neighbouring properties.

"These are all serious and sinister incidents, which serve only to cause fear and distress in the community, and trauma to the people directly impacted.

"A report of shots has been made, and we are aware of video footage that has been circulated and posted online in relation to this. Enquiries into this report, and all the incidents reported to us last night, are ongoing.”

Ch/Supt. Goddard asked witnesses to contact the PSNI.

"We appeal to anyone with information about any of these incidents, or captured footage of them, to get in touch with us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.