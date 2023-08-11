Simon Byrne aware of claims dissident republicans are in possession of PSNI data

The top police officer said a dedicated group set up within the PSNI to support employees affected by the breach has already received 600 referrals.

The Chief Constable returned early from a family holiday to meet the Northern Ireland Policing Board and discuss the recent data breach.

“I do not underestimate the seriousness of this breach and the impact it will have on colleagues and their families. Their welfare and safety is my priority. We have set up a dedicated group within the Police Service to support anyone affected by the data breach.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne

"To date we have received over 600 referrals. My priority as Chief Constable is to build the confidence and trust within the organisation, our partners and the general public,” he said.

The Chief Constable said he was aware of claims violent republicans are in possession of the data.

“An early worst case scenario which we considered following the data breach was that third parties might attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or harm officers or staff.

"We have since become aware of dissident republican claims that they are in possession of data circulating on WhatsApp. I informed the Policing Board of this earlier today and we have taken immediate steps to inform our officers and staff.