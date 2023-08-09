News you can trust since 1772

Surnames, initials and work locations of all PSNI officers released in data breach

The surnames, initials and work locations of every PSNI officer in the North have been temporarily released in a data breach.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

The PSNI’s Senior Information Risk Owner, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the breach is under investigation.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of data within a spreadsheet. The data concerned contained the surnames and initials of current employees alongside the location and department within which they work.

"No other personal information was included. The breach resulted from information included in error in response to a Freedom of Information Request.

A spreadsheet containing the surnames and initials of current PSNI officers and staff members alongside the location and department within which they work has been released in a data breach.
“We have informed the organisation to make our officers and staff aware of the incident, appreciating the concern that this will cause many of our colleagues and families. We will do all that we can to mitigate any such concerns.

“An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach.

“The matter is being fully investigated and a Gold structure is in place to oversee the investigation and consequences. It is actively being reviewed to identify any security issues."

ACC Todd warned anyone who may have downloaded the spreadsheet is ‘responsible for what they do with it next’.

“The information was taken down very quickly. Although it was made available as a result of our own error, anyone who did access the information before it was taken down is responsible for what they do with it next. It is important that data anyone has accessed is deleted immediately.

“This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the NI Policing Board and the Information Commissioner’s Office updated.”

