Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who survived being shot at with a crossbow by her ex-partner and a stalking victim have encouraged other women to seek justice as the PSNI adopts a new national counter-terror approach to tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Thirty-two-year old Chelsea Hamilton is a survivor who has waived her right to anonymity, to speak out about her own experience of domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 20, 2023, her ex-partner was convicted of assault, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon and sentenced to four and a half years in custody with an extended licence period of three years due to being deemed a dangerous offender.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five year restraining order was also granted from the date of release.

Two survivors who have spoken out against violence against women and girls

On September 4, 2024 he also received a further two year sentence for wounding for a previous incident in which he held Chelsea’s leg down and sliced it open with a knife, requiring five stitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea was subjected to three years of coercive control and physical abuse in her relationship and when she tried to leave, she was shot at with a crossbow that narrowly missed her and physically assaulted for a number of hours, including choking her unconscious.

Her ex-partner left Chelsea with multiple injuries, including hindering her ability to control her own bladder for a number of months in the aftermath.

“I developed a stutter when speaking to people and began feeling like I wasn’t even a real person. There are so many women out there who I know feel the same and are silenced, living in fear. It’s not right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the police’s action plan, they want more women to come forward and put their trust in them to put their perpetrator in jail. That’s what they did for me.

“No woman should live their life in constant fear, walking on eggshells and isolated from family and friends. It is no life. They make you feel like what they are doing is your fault in some twisted way and that there is a chance you won’t be believed. Well, I was believed and it does get easier.

“For a year after I left him, I had recurring nightmares of his abuse and him choking me, I now am channelling all of that into the sport that he used to abuse me. I am training in mixed martial arts and have been through therapy to rebuild my mental strength. I speak out today so others see that the life they are living behind closed doors can end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most dangerous time for a victim is when they try to leave, so please reach out for support and get the help you need to do so safely,” said Chelsea.

Two years since the launch of the PSNI’s first Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan officers have made 3,025 arrests under new legislation (domestic abuse, stalking and non-fatal strangulation) and conducted hundreds of targeted patrols to relentlessly pursue perpetrators. They have also put in place two stalking protection orders using new legislation.

This week the PSNI confirmed that between 2019 and 2024, 30 women and girls in the North were tragically killed by men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the VAWG Action Plan was launched, 80 arrests have been made on average each month for the domestic abuse offence, there have been an average of 17 arrests each month for the offences of stalking and threatening and abusive behaviour, with 77 arrests each month for non-fatal strangulation.

In the twelve months to July 2024 there were 22,403 VAWG offences recorded.

A revised national framework, published earlier this year by the National Police Chief’s Council, treats VAWG on a par with terrorism and serious and organised crime, and the PSNI intends to adopt this new approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stalking survivor 23 year old, Jane (not her real name), has also spoken out about her experience.

Jane joined a local band in the summer of 2022. A 50 year old male member without ever speaking to Jane developed a serious fixation.

For the next six months he persistently contacted her online, followed her and her family members, gave her unwanted ‘gifts’ and threatened to kill himself if she didn’t speak to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 3, 2024 he was arrested and charged with stalking and later sentenced to 10 months in custody.

On September 10, 2024 the PSNI also successfully secured a Stalking Protection Order.

She says: “I was mentally tortured by this man, there was no escape from him. When I blocked him, he found another way to contact me online. I worked in a local shop at the time and he would follow me there and spend ages in the shop, watching me. He was everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think enough people understand how this crime affects victims, knowing someone is that obsessed and fixated on you, a person that could be capable of anything, it’s absolutely terrifying. He would not take no for an answer. He was convinced that I was an ‘angel sent to him’.

“I lived my life in fear, constantly looking over my shoulder, terrified even just getting a notification on my phone. I still to this day struggle to walk the dog on my own.

“I left my job, changed my car and my whole routine because of that man. I just wanted him to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not enough people know enough about stalking to come forward and report, that’s why I am speaking out. This man never physically hurt me but that doesn’t matter, what he was doing IS a crime and the police took is seriously from the start.

“When they searched his house they found binoculars pointing to my house, he was a neighbour of mine too so he was always there, just watching.

“Now with the Stalking Protection Order, I feel like I have regained some power and control back over my own life. If you are going through something similar, don’t wait to report.”