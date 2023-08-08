Teenage girl requires surgery to face after being struck by debris from burning car after hijacking

The girl was injured after the hijacking in which a man was dragged from his car in the Knockalla Park area of Galliagh at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The man was struck on the head and his vehicle set on fire in the incident.

A number of males wearing dark-coloured clothing are believed to have been involved, according to the PSNI.

The girl was injured after disorder in the Galliagh area on Monday.

It was shortly after this incident that the girl was injured, according to a report received by police on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received the report that as the teenager was walking in Knockalla Park last night, around the time the vehicle was hijacked, she was hit with debris from the burning vehicle.

The teenager has sustained facial injuries which will require surgery.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division urge anyone who captured footage of what happened, or who knows who was involved, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Both of these incidents will have been distressing, and will no doubt have a lasting impact. Our appeal is for anyone who can help identify those involved in the vehicle hijacking to call us on 101, quoting reference 1990 of 07/08/23."