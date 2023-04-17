Thousands of pounds in damage caused to cars after vandalism at Waterside building site

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to the vehicles during the latest episode of anti-social behaviour at the old quarry site between Top of the Hill and Spencer Road, according to Felicity McCall of the Dunfield Residents and Friends Conservation Association.

Ms. McCall said a group of young people threw bricks, stones, concrete blocks and other building materials from the stalled housing development on Thursday evening.

The building site was the subject of a significant fire last summer.

Windscreens, doors, panels and windows were damaged.

"No one injured but at least three cars have been damaged – windscreens, doors, panels, windows – damage that'll cost thousands of pounds to repair. This is at least the third incident in recent days but the most serious,” said Ms. McCall.

Residents of the area have urged Derry City and Strabane District Council to ensure the site is secured.

A spokesperson for DC&SDC confirmed that an enforcement notice issued by the Environmental Health Department at Dunfield Terrace remains in place.

Council's Planning Department has commenced enforcement action both in relation to the hoarding and the structures on the site.​

Debris strewn on Dunfield Terrace after the vandalism incident.

Council officers have been liaising with the owners of the site to remind them of their responsibility to keep the site secure and their commitment to demolish the remaining structures.

The spokesperson appealed to parents to be conscious of the whereabouts of young people and asked the public to report any incidents of antisocial behaviour or vandalism they witness to the PSNI.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a report of criminal damage that was caused to a vehicle in the Dunfield Terrace area on Thursday, April 13.

Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a number of young people were seen throwing bricks and masonry at a car.

As a result, damage was caused to the driver’s side and the roof of the vehicle.