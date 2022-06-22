Three arrested in connection with Derry Easter Monday parade

Three men have been arrested in Co. Tyrone in connection with a PSNI investigation into a parade in Derry on Easter Monday.

By Staff Reporter
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:55 pm

The 50, 24 and 21 year-old men were arrested under the Terrorism Act, following searches of residential properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas earlier today (Wednesday, June 22), the PSNI confirmed.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Following the parade on Monday, April 18, eleven men have been arrested in addition to today’s three.

PSNI make three arrests.

Ten arrests were made under the Terrorism Act: nine of those men arrested were released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service. The three men arrested today remain in custody.

