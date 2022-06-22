Three arrested in connection with Derry Easter Monday parade

The 50, 24 and 21 year-old men were arrested under the Terrorism Act, following searches of residential properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas earlier today (Wednesday, June 22), the PSNI confirmed.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Following the parade on Monday, April 18, eleven men have been arrested in addition to today’s three.

PSNI make three arrests.