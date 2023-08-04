Two arrests after suspected Waterside arson and Galliagh GBH police believe may be linked

Detectives in Derry are investigating two incidents in the city overnight, including a fire in Duddy’s Court and a suspected assault that ended up with a victim being found in Galliagh.

Police explained that at 10.45pm on Thursday, August 3, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported a flat on fire in Duddy’s Court in the Waterside.

A number of reports were made in relation to this, including one that two men were seen running from the property. The fire caused smoke damage to the flat, but there were no reports of any injuries and no other properties were affected.

As police were conducting enquiries in relation to the fire a report was made just before 1am on Friday, August 4, about an injured man on Fairview Road by Galliagh roundabout. Police and NIAS attended the scene and the man was located and taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: “At this time, it's believed both incidents may be linked. The fire could have spread to other properties and the consequences could have been devastating.

"The injured man has facial injuries requiring hospital treatment and we are working to establish how he came to sustain these injuries.

"As part of our enquiries so far into these incidents, two arrests have been made – one man aged 28 and a second man aged 29 years old. They have been arrested on suspicion of offences including arson endangering life with intent and grievous bodily harm with intent, and they both remain in custody at this time.

"As we work to establish exactly what happened, our appeal is for anyone who has information about either of these serious incidents to please get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 2111 of 03/08/23. That includes anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage."