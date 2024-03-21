Two men in custody after Audi stolen from Victoria Gate found in ditch on Derry back road
The car was stolen from Victoria Gate, police believe.
When it was recovered by police it was found to contain a television and a crowbar.
Two arrests have been made by police following reports of a burglary in Victoria Gate on Wednesday night.
These arrests follow a report made to police at 11.55pm of a road traffic collision on Gortinure Road, involving a black Audi TT.
Local Response Team and Tactical Support Group officers responded and located the Audi TT in a ditch. No persons were located in the vehicle. However, items including a television and a crowbar were found in the Audi.
Through enquiries, police believe the Audi was stolen from an address in Victoria Gate where a burglary occurred.
Two arrests have been made as part of police enquiries. One man, aged 23 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and a second man, aged 32 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.
Both men remain in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.
Police appeal to anyone who was in the Victoria Gate or Gortinure Road areas last night and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 2223 of 20/03/24 or, make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.