Vehicle destroyed, two damaged in arson attack at Derry business

Police are investigating the fire at the business premises on Prehen Road.

The PSNI said they received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am and that officers responded and attended the scene where the NIFRS was in attendance.

One vehicle has been completely destroyed as a result of the blaze, while a further two vehicles sustained damage. Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and to a fence.

Police are appealing for information.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 174 of 08/06/22.