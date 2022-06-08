Vehicle destroyed, two damaged in arson attack at Derry business

Police are investigating the fire at the business premises on Prehen Road.
The PSNI said they received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am and that officers responded and attended the scene where the NIFRS was in attendance.
One vehicle has been completely destroyed as a result of the blaze, while a further two vehicles sustained damage. Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and to a fence.
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 174 of 08/06/22.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/