Woman punched in face, hospitalised in 'despicable' Derry shop attack

The incident occurred in a shop in Kilfennan on Thursday night.

The woman, a member of staff, was left 'terrified' by the attack.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a theft and assault at the shop in the Church Meadow area on Thursday, August 11.

The shop in Church Meadow where the assault occurred.

Sergeant Morrow said: “Police received a report that four males arrived at the premises in a silver vehicle, entering the shop shortly after 9pm. They caused a disturbance in the store and had stolen a number of items.

“While leaving the shop one of the males was confronted by a staff member and he punched her on the side of her face. She required hospital treatment for her injuries.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and the males are described as being aged in their mid-20s, with one possibly in his 40s.

“The male who carried out the assault has blonde hair and was wearing a navy zipped top, shorts and socks with sandals.

“This was a despicable attack and the staff member was left incredibly shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for her.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw four males matching these descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2131 of 11/08/22.”