Derry COVID-19 rate falls again in BT48 with another rise in BT47
The seven-day COVID-19 rate in the BT48 postcode area has fallen again slightly while the prevalence of the illness in the Waterside has risen again, according to the latest geographical breakdown.
Between May 10 and May 16 there were 74 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 121.6, a slight dip from the figure of 139.7 per 100,000 for the May 3 and May 9 period that was registered last week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 45 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 72.7, up from the figure of 51.7 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 28 cases giving a prevalence rate of 104.1 cases per 100,000, a large rise from 26 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were four COVID-19 case giving a rate per 100,000 of 50.7 cases per 100,000, a significant decrease from 114.1 last Monday.