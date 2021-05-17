Derry COVID-19 rate falls again in BT48 with another rise in BT47

Between May 10 and May 16 there were 74 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 121.6, a slight dip from the figure of 139.7 per 100,000 for the May 3 and May 9 period that was registered last week.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 45 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 72.7, up from the figure of 51.7 this time last week.

The latest COVID-19 rates by postcode have been released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 28 cases giving a prevalence rate of 104.1 cases per 100,000, a large rise from 26 last week.