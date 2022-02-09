Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 788 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 788 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 2 and February 8, there were 1,190 cases giving a seven day rate of 788 per 100,000, up slightly from 770 on Tuesday.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,653), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,501), Ards & North Down (1,452), Belfast (1,406), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,377), Mid & East Antrim (1,250), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,182), Mid Ulster (1,143), Fermanagh & Omagh (891) and Causeway Coast & Glens (869).
The average rate for the north is 1,274.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 7 and February 8 was 208.
In total 52,042 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,716 have been administered in BT48 and 122,700 have been administered in BT47 - 241,416 in total in Derry