Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 788 cases per 100k

Between February 2 and February 8, there were 1,190 cases giving a seven day rate of 788 per 100,000, up slightly from 770 on Tuesday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,653), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,501), Ards & North Down (1,452), Belfast (1,406), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,377), Mid & East Antrim (1,250), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,182), Mid Ulster (1,143), Fermanagh & Omagh (891) and Causeway Coast & Glens (869).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,274.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 7 and February 8 was 208.

In total 52,042 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.