Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 788 cases per 100k

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 788 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:02 pm

Between February 2 and February 8, there were 1,190 cases giving a seven day rate of 788 per 100,000, up slightly from 770 on Tuesday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,653), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,501), Ards & North Down (1,452), Belfast (1,406), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,377), Mid & East Antrim (1,250), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,182), Mid Ulster (1,143), Fermanagh & Omagh (891) and Causeway Coast & Glens (869).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Five Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations

The average rate for the north is 1,274.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 7 and February 8 was 208.

In total 52,042 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,716 have been administered in BT48 and 122,700 have been administered in BT47 - 241,416 in total in Derry

