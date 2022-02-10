Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 797 cases per 100k

Between February 3 and February 9, there were 1,204 cases giving a seven day rate of 797 per 100,000, up slightly from 788 on Wednesday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,622), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,433), Belfast (1,400), Ards & North Down (1,395), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,294), Mid & East Antrim (1,221), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,120), Mid Ulster (1,098), Causeway Coast & Glens (890) and Fermanagh & Omagh (861).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,240.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 8 and February 9 was 206.

In total 52,248 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.