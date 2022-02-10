Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 797 cases per 100k

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen very slightly to 797 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:32 pm

Between February 3 and February 9, there were 1,204 cases giving a seven day rate of 797 per 100,000, up slightly from 788 on Wednesday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,622), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,433), Belfast (1,400), Ards & North Down (1,395), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,294), Mid & East Antrim (1,221), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,120), Mid Ulster (1,098), Causeway Coast & Glens (890) and Fermanagh & Omagh (861).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

One person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

The average rate for the north is 1,240.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 8 and February 9 was 206.

In total 52,248 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,910 have been administered in BT48 and 122,778 have been administered in BT47 - 241,688 in total in Derry

