Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 797 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen very slightly to 797 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 3 and February 9, there were 1,204 cases giving a seven day rate of 797 per 100,000, up slightly from 788 on Wednesday.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,622), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,433), Belfast (1,400), Ards & North Down (1,395), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,294), Mid & East Antrim (1,221), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,120), Mid Ulster (1,098), Causeway Coast & Glens (890) and Fermanagh & Omagh (861).
The average rate for the north is 1,240.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 8 and February 9 was 206.
In total 52,248 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,910 have been administered in BT48 and 122,778 have been administered in BT47 - 241,688 in total in Derry