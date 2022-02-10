One person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
One person - a man aged over 80 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:06 pm
Figures show 45 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (60%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (20%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.17% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.66% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.20% over capacity; 8.17% were ‘awaiting admission.’