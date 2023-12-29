A homelessness support charity has revealed that the use of life-saving medication to reverse drug overdoses has increased 259% in Derry during 2023 compared to last year, with its other services also seeing a ‘surge in demand’.

Depaul in Derry said frontline homelessness services said the numbers seeking a hot meal and a shower having increased “exponentially” in the run up to Christmas.

Depaul’s Foyle Haven team in Derry has provided 8,114 meals up to mid-December in 2023, an increase of 20 per cent on last year. The Derry based Day Centre has also witnessed 11,404 visits in 2023 - almost double on last year.

The charity said that individuals and families in Derry as well as in Belfast are continuing to face a housing and cost of living crisis that is pushing more people into homelessness.

The number of households accepted as homeless in Northern Ireland during January to June 2023 rose to 5,281.

Derry and Strabane had the highest levels of the 11 Councils in the north with 7.4 presenters per 1,000 (1,109 presentations in total).

Depaul’s Chief Executive, David Carroll said: “The cost of living crisis is still evident every day right across Northern Ireland and in L’Derry/Derry the team has provided 561 personal interventions through Foyle Haven which include providing everyday essentials such as toiletries, food, clothes and showers to people, while visits to the day centre have almost doubled from 6,200 to 11,400 in just 12 months.

“During a challenging year, there has been a 259 per cent increase in Naloxone administrations through the L'Derry/Derry based service.

"Frontline staff who are administering this life saving medication are having to administer multiple doses at a time to reverse the effects of accidental drug overdoses.

"Emotional interventions increased by 77 per cent throughout the year, highlighting the challenges people are facing.”

There has been a 58 per cent increase in the number of adults accessing Depaul's homeless services in the north compared to this time last year.

"It is essential that homelessness and health related issues are prioritised across Northern Ireland. It is one of the biggest challenges we face and comes with a staggering human cost,” Mr Carroll said.

“Many of our clients (both individuals and families) present with multiple complex support needs, including any combination of physical health, mental health and addiction issues.

"Homelessness discriminates, has a severe impact on a person's physical and mental health, and takes away basic human rights such as housing and health.

"Homelessness can be a desperately lonely place to be, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“People are feeling extremely overwhelmed and there is limited support available. You wouldn’t believe the power of something as simple as a cup of tea and a hot meal,” Mr. Carroll added.

“The current state of homelessness calls for a retrospective review around policy and how well it's working. The upward trajectory can't continue and it’s critical that we see a turning point in the number of people enduring homelessness across Northern Ireland. Depaul is calling for a renewed focus as the new year approaches.”

Thousands of adults and children have now spend their first, second and third Christmas in homelessness with many living in trepidation of what may come, the charity warned.

Depaul said the reality of providing support for people experiencing homelessness is that it needs to be multifaceted.

"It requires much more than just housing related support, which is why we are renewing our call for a specific action plan for people experiencing homelessness within the Mental Health Strategy, to better support the complexity of needs experienced by people within homelessness services,” Mr. Carroll explained.

Rising rents and the lack of housing is putting an increasing number of families and individuals at risk of homelessness over the Christmas period, he added.

This year the number of families Depaul supported across Northern Ireland increased by 80 per cent compared to last year.