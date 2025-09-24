DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: Extend the Presidential franchise now and end second-class citizenship

In just over a month’s time we should know who is replacing Michael D. Higgins as the tenth President.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys were this week confirmed as the only names on the ballot paper following the close of nominations on Wednesday. The trio now go head-to-head in the race for the Áras on October 24.

Some, but not all, of the people of Ireland will have the right and the opportunity of going to the polls that day to decide who will serve them as President for the next seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second Presidential election since a 2013 Constitutional Convention recommended Irish citizens living in the North should be allowed to elect the President. But still there has been no action to extend the franchise. During the summer Minister of State Neale Richmond said he was supportive of extending the vote in principle. Well, it is long past time that we got on with it.

From left, Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys.

In January northern graduates from southern universities helped elect part of the Oireachtas (the Seanad) yet the vast majority of Irish citizens here still aren’t allowed their say in the election of another part (the Presidency).

There still exists in some quarters an insidious partitionism, which will resist any extension of the vote. This should be faced down by the Government and all those who want change. People in Derry and the rest of the North can no longer be treated like second class citizens when it comes to choosing their representative on the world stage.